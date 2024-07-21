Watch Now
With Biden out, could Mark Kelly be in contention for a spot on the Democratic ticket?

The Arizona senator tweeted a full endorsement of Harris for President Sunday
Vice President Kamala Harris and some other Democrats praised President Joe Biden's political career following his decision to bow out of the 2024 presidential race. (Scripps News)
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jul 21, 2024

Arizona U.S. Senator Mark Kelly called President Joe Biden one of the most consequential presidents in U.S. history today. Kelly credited the President with leading the nation out of the pandemic, bringing back microchip and clean energy manufacturing and rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure as some of his accomplishments.

Kelly also gave a full-throated endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris to step in and replace Biden at the top of the Democratic Presidential ticket. Kelly said the Vice President is the right person to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country into the future.

Kelly’s name has come up in recent days as a potential presidential or vice-presidential candidate in the event Biden withdrew from the race.

The former astronaut and fighter pilot is married to former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, herself the target of an assassination attempt in 2011. Giffords was wounded and six people were killed during a constituent meeting in a supermarket parking lot in Tucson.

It all comes after President Biden announced Sunday morning that he would be stepping away from his re-election campaign, and he gave his endorsement to his VP, Kamala Harris, for President.

Harris has since announced she intends "to earn and win" the Democratic nomination for President after Biden's departure.

Kelly is among the Arizona leaders reacting to the news that President Biden is dropping out of the race.

It's not yet clear how the nominating process for the Democrats will now play out, with their convention scheduled for mid-August.

