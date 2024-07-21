Arizona leaders react to President Biden ending his re-election campaign

PHOENIX — Arizona officials are reacting to the news that President Biden is ending his presidential re-election campaign.

He made the announcement in a letter post to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday morning.

Governor Katie Hobbs:

“President Biden is the embodiment of a public servant. Throughout his career, he has led with integrity, selflessness, and unparalleled empathy. His decision today is a clear reflection of these qualities and his commitment to putting the American people first.

As President, he has delivered for the United States and for Arizona. Our state is benefitting from once-in-a-lifetime investments that are creating thousands of good-paying jobs for Arizonans and accelerating our economy, all while rebuilding our infrastructure and reviving American manufacturing. I look forward to continuing Arizona’s partnership with the Biden Administration for the final months of his term, and I know his dedication to moving our state forward remains steadfast.

While the timing of this announcement may be unprecedented, our country’s foundational principles of democracy guide us forward. A healthy democracy requires that Americans engage in thorough debate and deliberation to choose our nominee, and I am confident that our democracy will be strengthened because of it.”

Congressman Ruben Gallego:

“From his work to pass the Violence Against Women Act as a Senator, to his fight to find a cure for cancer with his Cancer Moonshot as Vice President, to his life-changing work to cut the cost of prescription drugs and create more than 365,000 Arizona jobs as President, President Biden has consistently worked to make life better for hardworking Americans. He again put our country first today, as he has throughout his tenure as a public servant.

As we look to Election Day, Arizona is at a crossroads. Protecting abortion rights, lowering the cost of everyday essentials, securing our water future, taking care of our veterans — all of this and more is on the line. That’s why I will spend the next 107 days laser-focused on defeating Kari Lake and her dangerous plans to ban abortion, endanger our seniors’ Medicare, and hurt Arizona families.”

Congressman Andy Biggs:

Joe Biden is too weak and feeble to be prosecuted.



He is too weak and feeble to campaign.



How is he strong enough to continue serving as Commander in Chief of the strongest nation in the world?



Joe Biden ought to step down. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 21, 2024

Congressman Paul Gosar:

"By rigging their own election and forcing Joe Biden to quit, billionaire Democrat donors, Hollywood leftists and Democrat party elitists just gave the middle finger to the 14 million Democrats who selected Biden to be their nominee. The Democrat coup is complete."

Senator Mark Kelly:

"Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in history. He led us out of the pandemic, took historic steps to bring back microchip and clean energy manufacturing and rebuild our infrastructure, and he has strengthened our alliances and made our country safer. It takes great humility to make the difficult decision that President Biden has made to not seek re-election, but that’s the Joe Biden I know — someone who puts what he believes is best for his country above all else."