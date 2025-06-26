Gov. Hobbs vetoes bill requiring removal of school board when put in receivership

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed legislation that would have required the automatic removal of school board members and superintendents when districts fall into receivership.

The bill, proposed by Republican Representative Matt Gress, was prompted by the Isaac School District's financial crisis, where the district became financially insolvent and was taken over by the state.

While Hobbs acknowledged that the district's financial mismanagement is "unacceptable" and that board leadership must "take accountability and resign," she rejected the legislation.

"[The bill is] blatant legislative overreach and would cause disruption and confusion for schools in times of crisis," Hobbs said.

The legislation had previously passed both the Arizona Senate and House before landing on the governor's desk.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.