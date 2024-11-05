WATCH: Valley churches host prayer vigils for peace ahead of election

SUN CITY, AZ — Valley churches have been hosting prayer vigils promoting peace and tolerance during a contentious election season.

On Monday afternoon, seven Christian denominations teamed up for one final prayer service before Election Day, focusing on “Loving Our Neighbor” at Sun City Christian Church.

ABC15’s Jordan Bontke, who has been hearing from voters all across the Valley ahead of the election, stopped by the service and spoke with attendees about unity and what’s next for our country.

