WATCH: Jerry Sheridan talks with ABC15 about plans for upcoming Maricopa County Sheriff term

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's Jerry Sheridan spoke with ABC15 on Thursday about his plans for his upcoming term as sheriff.

During his campaign, Sheridan, who first started working with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in 1977 and was promoted to be Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s Chief Deputy in 2010, said he would prioritize stopping drug smuggling and better staffing for MCSO.

Tyler Kamp conceded in the race for sheriff against Sheridan on Wednesday night. While the race has not yet been officially called, Sheridan remains in the lead over Kamp.

