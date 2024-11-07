Tyler Kamp concedes in race for Maricopa County Sheriff against Jerry Sheridan

PHOENIX — Tyler Kamp conceded in the race for Maricopa County Sheriff against Jerry Sheridan.

After the latest ballot drop on Wednesday night, Kamp posted on X that he wishes "Sheriff-Elect Sheridan the very best." Sheridan was leading in the race by more than 97,000 votes according to the Maricopa County unofficial election results.

Thank you to everyone who has supported and engaged with our campaign, especially my family for always being there by my side. I am grateful for the incredible support and the meaningful discussions I’ve had with people across the county throughout my campaign for Maricopa County… — Tyler Kamp (@KampforSheriff) November 7, 2024

Sheridan, who first started working with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in 1977 and was promoted to be Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s Chief Deputy in 2010, says he will prioritize stopping drug smuggling and better staffing for MCSO.

Sheridan says that he is different and comes with less baggage than Arpaio. He has advocated for a low-level offender detention center “like what we used to have in Tent City” to clear space in jails and allow low-level offenders to work in a furlough program.

Latest national presidential results breakdown:

SEE FULL ELECTION RESULTS HERE.

Both candidates faced controversy as Sheridan was found in civil contempt of court orders relating to the Melendres orders when he worked at the sheriff’s office in 2010 and an ABC15 investigation uncovered “substantiated” allegations of sexual harassment against Kamp during his time at Phoenix PD.