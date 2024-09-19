Proposition 314 would make it an Arizona crime to cross border outside of port of entry

This election, voters will decide if crossing the border outside a port of entry would be a state crime in Arizona – a question that may have deeper implications than realized.

It comes after Arizona Republican lawmakers decided to send Proposition 314 to voters, a strategy they took up since Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs didn’t sign off on their bills throughout the legislative session.

“Unfortunately we had to go directly to the voters. It should have been signed into law by the governor,” Republican Arizona State Senate President Warren Petersen, a Republican, said.

What is Proposition 314 in Arizona?

If passed, Proposition 314 would:

1. Make it a state crime to cross the border outside a port of entry.

2. Increases penalties for the sale of fentanyl that results in a death.

3. Requires welfare programs to verify immigration status.

4. Crack down on employment status verification.

5. Allows Arizona state judges to issue deportations.

Crossing the border outside a port of entry is already a federal crime, which federal judges can issue deportations on.

Read more of this story from our news partners at KTAR here.