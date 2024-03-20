RESULTS: President Biden, former President Trump win Arizona Presidential Preference Election

PHOENIX — President Biden and former President Trump are the projected winners for their parties in Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election, per AP.

FULL ELECTION COVERAGE: America Votes 2024

Take a look at the latest results information here or view it broken out by county below:

Prior to Arizona's Tuesday vote, both President Biden and former President Trump reached the threshold to become their party's respective nominees.

Both campaigns are starting to show how they plan to approach this rematch for the White House.

The Arizona Democratic Coordinated Campaign Manager Sean McEnerney shared a statement on President Biden winning the Arizona Presidential Preference Election:

“Arizonans played a critical role in electing President Biden and Vice President Harris in 2020, and since then they have fought every day to make a difference for our families. Under President Biden, hundreds of thousands of new, good-paying jobs are coming to our state; we’re investing in infrastructure to combat climate change, while lowering health care costs for Arizonans and capping the cost of insulin for seniors. Meanwhile, Trump is focused on division and personal gain for him and his wealthy friends. Trump ripped away women’s freedoms by overturning Roe, and now he wants to go further, banning abortion and attacking birth control nationwide. Four years ago, Arizonans chose President Biden’s promise of freedom and a fair shot for every family over the chaos and dysfunction of Trump, and we’ll do it again this fall.”