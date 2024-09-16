Get to know Kingman: The historic mining town is much more than a Route 66 pitstop

KINGMAN, AZ — In northern Arizona, along historic Route 66 is the City of Kingman.

"This town really is a country town, a cattleman's town," said long-time resident Sharlene Sammeli.

The city is about three hours from the Valley and less than two hours from Las Vegas, Nevada.

"You can go almost anywhere from here in just a few hours," said Becky Fawson the President and CEO of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce.

It's known to many as a stop on the way to their final destination.

"I hear it all the time," said Fawson. "Oh, I've been through there on my way to Vegas."

Every day Route 66 brings travelers from Arizona and all around the world right to the city.

"There is so much nostalgia that goes along with it, and I think that really has come back since COVID," said Fawson.

Over decades the railroad, mining, ranching, and manufacturing were the draw for people to make Kingman home.

"It's a very friendly, populated town," said Sammeli. "The biggest asset in my eyes, the people."

Sammeli helps run a store called Heard It Through the Grapevine, located on Beale Street. Years ago, it was the city's main street.

"We have a little bit of everything," said Sammeli.

The store sells furniture, paintings, signs, and food all from a small house built over a century ago. Since the 1960s, Sammeli has been watching the city change.

"I think the change maker is when Duval Mine closed, because it employed a lot of people," said Sammeli. "And when it closed a lot of people were out of work, and they had to move."

But just a few miles away, mining is still happening in Kingman. People ABC15 spoke with said interest is returning to the overall mining industry.

"There's no school in the world that teaches what we do," said Marty Colvaugh, who runs Kingman Turquoise.

He is the third generation in his family running the business, and his son will mark the fourth.

"Now what we've evolved into is, I believe, we're the only company that I know of in the world that we actually mine the turquoise," said Colvaugh. "We actually get it brought in, processed, and develop it all the way through."

He told ABC15 Kingman Turquoise does have a lot of local customers, but their turquoise is used and purchased all over the world.

"We get people coming in from all over the southwest on a regular basis, because they use our product in making their jewelry," said Colvaugh.

As he prepares the next generation to one day take over, he and others see opportunity for industry and major interest in the area.

"So, I guess the things you want to see is the right kind of growth," said Colvaugh.

Manufacturing and distribution are also big employers in Kingman. Business owners and locals work together to help each other succeed.

ABC15 asked what issues or concerns impact the people in Kingman.

"The price of groceries," said Sammeli. "The price of gasoline."

She told ABC15 she knows local families where parents need more than one job. Another concern, even in northern Arizona, is the border.

"100%, it's a concern for everyone in the country really," said Colvaugh.

As the community moves forward, with change inevitable, people hope one thing stays the same.

"I hope Kingman keeps its small-town feel no matter how big we get," said Sammeli.