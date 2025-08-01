Loop 101 in Scottsdale closed for road work this weekend

Heads up, drivers! Crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions.
On the Arizona Department of Transportation's website, officials reported the following work zones:
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 4) for bridge work as part of freeway widening. Eastbound/southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads also closed. Allow extra time and consider alternate routes.
- Detours: Consider using southbound State Route 51 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) as an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can exit eastbound Loop 101 at Scottsdale Road and travel south to eastbound Shea Boulevard.
- Freeway Ramp Closure: The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Price Road in Chandler will be closed for two months (starting late Thursday night, July 31) for reconstruction as part of widening project.
- Detour: Consider using the westbound off-ramp at Dobson Road or other alternate routes in the area. The ramp is scheduled to reopen by late September.
