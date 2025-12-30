Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs faces strangulation charge

The charges stem from an alleged incident on Dec. 2
Posted

BOSTON, MA — New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and assault charges, according to court records.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on Dec. 2, records show, one day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants 33-15.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs the ball down the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in New York. The Patriots won 42-10. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Details of the alleged incident have not been released.

The Patriots are standing behind Diggs, saying in a statement, "Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations."

"We support Stefon," the team said. "We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

