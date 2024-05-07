First Lady Jill Biden coming to the Valley Friday for Educators for Biden-Harris campaign event

PHOENIX — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is heading back to the Valley this week!

Dr. Biden will be in Phoenix on Friday where she will deliver remarks at an Educators for Biden-Harris event.

RELATED: Maricopa County hiring thousands of people to staff upcoming 2024 Primary Election

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

At the event, she'll talk about what's at stake for educators in this election and how Educators for Biden-Harris will engage and mobilize teachers, school staff, and parents to reelect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Details of the time and location of the event haven't been released.

President Biden was in the Valley in March to celebrate an agreement to provide Intel with up to $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans for computer chip plants around the country, talking up the investment in the political battleground state of Arizona and calling it a way of “bringing the future back to America.”

RELATED: Voters show displeasure with both Biden and Trump in new poll