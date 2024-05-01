Maricopa County hiring thousands of people to staff upcoming 2024 Primary Election

PHOENIX — Maricopa County is hiring thousands of people ahead of the 2024 Primary Election this summer.

The county is looking to hire 1,500 poll workers and 500 people to staff operations like early voting and tabulation.

Some of the open positions include warehouse drivers, technical support, hotline support staff, clerks, ballot couriers, recruiters, and more.

These jobs last from a few days to a few months, depending on the position.

Workers will receive hourly wages — from $14.35 to $21 per hour — plus a $1,250 incentive will be available to those who are eligible, officials say.

A hiring and interview event is set to take place on Friday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and again from 3-5 p.m. at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Training Center Auditorium (2627 S. 35th Avenue, Phoenix).

Interested applicants must be registered to vote, pass a background check, and be willing to work with members from all political parties.

Learn more about each of the temporary positions and what's required of the applicants here.

The Primary Election will take place on July 30. See all of the important election dates to know here.