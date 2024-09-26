Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

Election 2024: Debate on Prop 140 regarding partisan primaries Thursday

Watch the debate live at 6 p.m.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
Posted

The Arizona Media Association is hosting a debate today regarding Proposition 140, which asks Arizona voters if they want to have an open primary system instead of the current partisan primary system.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you race debates and discussions. Former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew W. Gould and former Phoenix Mayor Paul Johnson will debate as to why voters should say yes or no to Proposition 140.

You can watch the debate on streaming devices or in this story at 6 p.m.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Currently in Arizona, Republicans and Democrats run only against each other in the primaries, ensuring one candidate from each major party gets to the general election. An open primary means everyone runs against each other in the primary, and the top two to five vote-getters would advance to the general election regardless of their affiliation.

Although the proposition is on the ballot, it's not clear if those votes will matter by the time the election comes.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen