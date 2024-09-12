Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

Discussions with Maricopa Co. Recorder candidate Tim Stringham, U.S. House CD5 candidate Katrina Schaffner

Stringham discussion happening at 4 p.m., Schaffner at 6 p.m.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Arizona flag
Posted

PHOENIX — Arizona's general election is on November 5 and ABC15 Arizona is providing the chance to hear directly from the candidates.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you race debates and discussions.

A discussion will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. with Maricopa County Recorder candidate (D) Tim Stringham.

(R) Justin Heap, running against Stringham, chose not to participate in a debate.

A discussion will then be held Thursday at 6 p.m. with U.S. House CD5 candidate (D) Katrina Schaffner.

Incumbent CD5 candidate (R) Andy Biggs chose not to participate in a debate.

ABC15 will stream both discussions live on streaming devices and in this story.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen