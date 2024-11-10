Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District, per AP

PHOENIX — Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Sunday.

He defeated Republican Kelly Cooper to retain his seat in the state's 4th District, which includes the cities of Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler that are just outside of Phoenix.

Stanton, a former Phoenix mayor, has served in Congress since 2019.

He succeeded Kyrsten Sinema, who left the seat to represent Arizona in the U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press declared Stanton the winner at 2:20 p.m. EST.