Close Legislative District 27 race triggers automatic recount

PHOENIX — A Legislative District 27 race is headed to an automatic recount after the candidates in second and third place finished in a margin required by state law, according to final, unofficial results by the Maricopa County Elections Department.

The contest allows voters to select two candidates for the two house seats. Democrat Deborah Howard was projected to win one seat as of November 5, according to the Associated Press. The second- and third-place candidates are within a 0.5% margin, triggering the recount process.

As of 11 p.m. Republican Lisa Fink has 33,731 votes while Tony Rivero has 33,418, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department.

The recount must be ordered by a court and cannot begin until the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Secretary of State canvass results.

The Board of Supervisors will met on Wednesday, Nov. 18 to vote to canvass the results. the meeting will be livestreamed here.