Arizonans will weigh in on a border ballot measure in November

It comes after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled against activist groups saying the measure violates the state constitution
Proposition 314 would make illegal border crossing a state crime.
PHOENIX — An Arizona border control ballot measure will be in the hands of voters in November after a ruling from the Arizona Supreme Court.

Proposition 314, also known as the Arizona Immigration and Border Law Enforcement Measure or House Concurrent Resolution 2060 (HCR 2060), would make it a state crime to cross the southern border with Mexico illegally.

It would allow police to arrest anyone who can't prove U.S. citizenship or legal residency, as well as allow state courts to order deportations.

Activist groups tried to fight the measure, saying it violated the single-subject rule of the state constitution, but the state's high court ruled against them this week.

Even if voters approve the measure in November, it will likely face legal hurdles.

Immigration enforcement is a federal power and federal high courts have so far blocked similar laws in Texas and other states.

