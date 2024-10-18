Arizona Supreme Court justices with roles in abortion ruling face retention votes

Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick is pushing back against the notion that his vote to uphold a near-total abortion ban earlier this year is a reason to remove him from the bench.

Bolick said last month that when the state’s high court made the April ruling, it was just doing its job, which is to follow the law.

“And that’s exactly what we did in the abortion case, and most legal scholars [and] legal commentators who have looked at our decision, whether they’re liberal or conservative, agree that we reached the right decision,” he told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.

Bolick was part of the 4-2 majority that upheld the ban, which never ended up going into effect because new legislation was passed to supersede it.

“But nonetheless, they are using it to try to remove my colleague, Justice Kate King, and me from the court and to replace us with justices who will rubber stamp their ideological agenda,” Bolick said. “And we don’t rubber stamp anybody’s agenda; we follow the law.”

Bolick acknowledged that the ruling may have been unpopular, but he accused those pushing for his ouster over it of having “other motivations.”

