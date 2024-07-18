Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

ABC15 talks with Maricopa County Sheriff GOP candidates ahead of Primary Election

Arizona's Primary Election is on Tuesday, July 30
Ahead of Arizona's Primary Election on July 30, ABC15 is looking at the Republican candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff. The three Republicans running are Frank Milstead, Jerry Sheridan and Frank "Mike" Crawford. They all sat down with ABC15's Ford Hatchett to discuss why they should be the GOP nominee leading up to the November General Election.
Candidates for GOP Maricopa County Sheriff
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jul 18, 2024

PHOENIX — Ahead of Arizona's Primary Election on July 30, ABC15 is looking at the Republican candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff.

The three Republicans running are Frank Milstead, Jerry Sheridan and Frank "Mike" Crawford. They all sat down with ABC15's Ford Hatchett to discuss why they should be the GOP nominee leading up to the November General Election.

Watch the full video in the player above

Here's what you need to know about Arizona’s 2024 primary election.

All three men participated in a debate last month with Arizona Clean Elections. Watch the full video in the player below.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen