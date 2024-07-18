ABC15 talks with Maricopa County Sheriff GOP candidates ahead of Primary Election

PHOENIX — Ahead of Arizona's Primary Election on July 30, ABC15 is looking at the Republican candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff.

The three Republicans running are Frank Milstead, Jerry Sheridan and Frank "Mike" Crawford. They all sat down with ABC15's Ford Hatchett to discuss why they should be the GOP nominee leading up to the November General Election.

Watch the full video in the player above

All three men participated in a debate last month with Arizona Clean Elections. Watch the full video in the player below.