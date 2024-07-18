ABC15 highlights GOP Maricopa County Recorder candidates ahead of Primary Election

PHOENIX — With less than two weeks until Arizona's Primary Election, ABC15 is digging through the noise to spotlight the candidates running in the major races.

ABC15's Melissa Blasius is looking at the three Republicans in the Maricopa County Recorder race. First-time candidate Don Hiatt and State Representative Justin Heap are trying to unseat one-term Recorder Stephen Richer.

Here's what you need to know about Arizona’s 2024 primary election.

Watch the full story in the player above

Don Hiatt sat down with ABC15 to talk about why he thinks he should be the Republican nominee leading up to the November General Election.

While Richer and Heap declined an interview with ABC15 about their campaigns, they all participated in a debate last month with Arizona Clean Elections. Watch the full video in the player below.