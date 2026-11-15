Phoenix resident helps get water leak fixed at Ahwatukee park

PHOENIX — An Ahwatukee resident says he spent months trying to get a water leak fixed at a Phoenix park, frustrated by what he considered a waste of water as the city prepares for major Colorado River supply cuts.

David Hopper regularly rides his bike near Mountain Vista City Park, near 48th Street and Knox Road. He noticed an above-ground valve leaking water and said it continued for months despite his attempts to report it to city departments.

Hopper eventually contacted ABC15 for help.

"I'm very much into sustainability. This is a complete waste. I'm very upset about it," Hopper said.

ABC15 contacted the city about the reported leak. Phoenix officials said an investigation found the water was coming from a corroded backflow device near the northwest corner of the park. The device was not part of Phoenix Water Services infrastructure, but the appropriate city department was notified and worked to fix the problem.

The leak had stopped by the time Hopper checked again.

"It looks like, finally," Hopper said.

Phoenix prepares for stricter water conservation measures

Hopper's concerns come as Phoenix prepares to move into Stage 2 of its Drought Management Plan in January 2027.

The city expects significant reductions in Colorado River water deliveries beginning next year. Phoenix currently receives about 40% of its drinking water from the Colorado River, and those deliveries could decline by roughly 30%.

The city says residents can continue to expect safe, reliable water service, and Stage 2 does not mean water shutoffs. However, residents and businesses will be asked to voluntarily reduce water use by 5%.

The city is encouraging residents to:



Find and fix leaks.

Adjust irrigation and outdoor watering based on the weather.

Replace unused grass with desert-adapted landscaping.

Install water-efficient devices.

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Some customers could also see higher water bills under a planned temporary drought surcharge.

The surcharge would be $2.10 for every 748 gallons used above 20 units, or 14,960 gallons, per month for residential customers. The city estimates about 16% of residential customers could be affected. The surcharge would only take effect once Stage 2 is declared.

Phoenix is also planning to expand conservation incentives, including:



Increasing grass-removal rebates from $2 to $4 per square foot.

Doubling smart irrigation controller rebates to $150.

Offering a new $100 annual leak-repair incentive.

How to report a water leak in Phoenix

Residents who spot a water leak or water waste can report it to the city by:



Calling Phoenix customer service at 602-262-6251 .

. Submitting a service request through myPHX311 online.

Hopper hopes his experience encourages others to speak up when they notice water being wasted.

As Phoenix prepares for a tighter water supply, every drop counts.