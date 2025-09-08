Yavapai County business gets help removing dead cattle after wildlife crashes on I-17

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — When the manager of a popular I-17 business wasn't getting help with dead livestock in their area, they reached out to the community and ABC15, and got results.

Just north of the Valley, Rock Springs Café has been a staple on I-17 south in Black Canyon City for over a century. Many commuters stop in to pick up a pie, but the scenic drive can be dangerous for both drivers and wildlife.

More than 2,000 drivers in Arizona were involved in wildlife crashes in 2023, and more than 240 of those resulted in injury, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ABC15 confirmed a Yavapai County deputy hit a cow with their Tahoe in the area last week. In a separate instance, another driver hit a cow that ended up way too close to the Rock Springs pie shop.

Photos shared by Rock Spring Pie Box Manager, Denise Arnold, show one of the dead cows just a few feet from a gift shop.

"Oh, it's horrible, it smells rotten, and it's disgusting," said Arnold.

Arnold called ABC15, saying the sheriff's office, the county, and the agriculture department weren't moving as fast as she'd like to get rid of the dead cattle ahead of a busy weekend in an unincorporated part of Yavapai County.

Leaving an animal carcass can contaminate soil and water sources, as well as attract other pests and predators.

"We do have coyotes up here, mountain lions, bobcats, we have all that up here," Arnold said.

Luckily, someone in town took it upon themselves and moved one of the dead cows away from the tourist attraction ahead of the weekend, using construction equipment. After ABC15 called the sheriff's department and contacted the county, Arnold said the other cow near Old Black Canyon Highway along I-17 got picked up after sitting there for five days.

In July, we covered the $15 million wildlife overpass south of Flagstaff slated to be completed in the fall after ADOT and Game and Fish discovered the stretch north of Munds Park is a hot spot for elk and other wildlife.

If you encounter wildlife, Game and Fish says to drive slowly, stay in your lane, brake firmly, and if you have space, you can move to the shoulder.

