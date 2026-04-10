WATCH: Inside look at new traffic technology to make roads safer, more efficient

Arizona is looking to become one of the first places in the country where cars, traffic lights, buses, emergency vehicles, and even pedestrians could “talk” to each other in real time.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation gave a behind-the-scenes look at that future during Arizona Tech Week with live demonstrations of connected vehicle technology already being tested here in the Valley.

This technology is meant to warn drivers about things like red lights, pedestrians, crashes, stopped vehicles, and even help emergency vehicles move through traffic more efficiently. It's all in an effort to reduce crashes, improve traffic flow, and cut emissions.

See the full report from ABC15's Adam Klepp in the video player above.