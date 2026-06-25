WATCH: How dark are your windows? Glendale officer talks about dangerous, illegal tints

GLENDALE, AZ — How dark are your vehicle's windows — and how dark is too dark?

ABC15's Adam Klepp recently rode along with Glendale Traffic Officer Brian Schlingman, this time focusing on illegal window tints.

No tint is allowed on the front windshield, and side windows must let a specific amount of light in.

According to 28-959.01, the tints must be with a "glazing material that has a light transmission of thirty-three percent plus or minus three percent and a luminous reflectance of thirty-five percent plus or minus three percent."

With those limits in place, Arizona roads are full of vehicles with illegally dark window tint.

While many drivers say it's about beating the heat or privacy, police say some tints go too far, creating safety concerns for officers, pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers.

Many drivers may not realize that the tint installed by a dealership, previous owner, or aftermarket shop is illegal.

In the video player above, learn more about the laws and why officers may be measuring your tints.

Our previous ride-alongs with Officer Schlingman have shared tips and safety information about missing mud flaps, speeding, and proper car seat installation.