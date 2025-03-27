Road closures, parking tips & more: What D-backs fans should know on Opening Day

PHOENIX — Whether you drive, take the light rail, or ride a scooter to Chase Field, it’s going to be busy on downtown Phoenix streets.

“It’s quiet now, but it is the calm before the storm," Amilyn Pierce with the Arizona Diamondbacks said. "We are expecting a sold-out crowd of nearly 50,000 people cheering on the Diamondbacks.”

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. To avoid the worst traffic, it’s best to arrive early; gates to the ballpark open at 5.

For parking, it’s best to pre-book your spot through the Diamondbacks website.

“They’re not going to take cash; the best thing to do is get your parking ahead of time," Pierce said.

Prices to park currently range from $20 to $100. Valley Metro says fans should consider a park-and-ride location for Opening Day instead.

There are multiple free lot locations just outside of downtown, then tickets to ride the light rail are just $2.

“Save that money you’d spend on parking to buy some fun stuff at the ballpark, grabbing some dinner beforehand, or a drink after the game," Susan Tierney with Valley Metro said. "We’re going to extend the fun of going to a Diamondbacks game by saving you a little money and making it easy."

Tierney says they will have increased service leading up to first pitch and as the game ends.

Games will go through the weekend, as the Cubs are in town until Sunday. Fans heading downtown for any of those games should double-check their travel plans as closures on I-10 eastbound are planned between SR 51 and US 60 starting at 10 p.m. on Friday.