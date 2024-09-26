New roundabout in North Scottsdale aims to improve safety despite concerns about cost and congestion

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A new project along Scottsdale Road has ignited debate among residents and city leaders, with many questioning the cost and potential impact of a planned roundabout at the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Dynamite Boulevard.

While the city council recently approved the $43 million plan 5 to 2 on Tuesday night, some members were concerned about going ahead with a project that has already seen a ballooning budget.

“It just keeps going up… a 215% increase,” said Vice Mayor Barry Graham during Tuesday’s council meeting.

He later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his frustrations with the project’s price.

“You didn’t ask for it, but Scottsdale Road is getting a roundabout- like it or not,” he wrote. “Instead of getting answers, the Council majority defended the overruns and the project.”

Initially, the preliminary budget estimate for the roundabout and road improvements was $13.9 million in 2019.

A significant portion of the budget—$31.2 million—will be covered by federal grants, while the rest will come from Scottsdale’s local transportation sales tax revenues.

According to a city spokesperson, the cost increase is largely due to the need to purchase additional land for the project.

The roundabout is part of a broader initiative by city leaders to improve road conditions, safety and water drain infrastructure along a two-mile stretch of Scottsdale Road.

The other aspects of the project include adding medians, an 8-foot-wide sidewalk, crosswalks, and a multi-use lane to Scottsdale Road.

City of Scottsdale

The city hopes that these enhancements will reduce accidents and traffic congestion. Scottsdale Councilwoman Betty Janik pointed to data supporting the safety benefits of roundabouts, stating, “Mortalities are lower with roundabouts, and I can't argue with a lower mortality rate.”

“This significant project will get the wrinkles out of Scottsdale Road, and solve significant and chronic drainage issues,” said Mayor David D. Ortega. “Roundabouts in heavily trafficked areas, such as the Scottsdale Airpark, have proven that they increase safety and expedite traffic flow.”

Between 2011 and 2016, one person died and seven others were seriously injured at this intersection, according to city officials.

Opinions on the roundabout vary widely among Scottsdale residents.

Cody Camp used to live along Scottsdale Road and says he moved because of the traffic. He still uses the road regularly and isn’t convinced the roundabout will help.

“The traffic mainly, I don’t like it. It’s a lot…I kind of feel like it would make it worse,” he said.

Others, like Gary Kovach, echoed that same uncertainty about the effectiveness of roundabouts.

“I see them popping up across the state, and I really have mixed feelings about them… I’m not sure how much they actually help,” he said.

Terree Summer worried a new traffic pattern ill be a headache for locals when the snowbirds land.

“I don’t know if it will make it worse because people don’t always know roundabouts,” she said.

Construction for the project is expected to begin in November, with a completion date set for the summer of 2026.