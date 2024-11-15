Neighborhood community group raises concerns about 'dangerous' intersection

PEORIA, AZ — Neighbors in Peoria are pushing their city leaders to bring changes to an intersection they say is dangerous.

At the end of October, a woman was hit and badly hurt after being hit by a car at Vistancia Boulevard and Lone Mountain Parkway.

Previously we reported that a car hit a house near the intersection, leaving two people dead and others hurt.

The same week, another pedestrian was hit and killed.

This massive neighborhood intersection has more than a dozen lanes.

Only stop signs manage the flow of traffic, leaving the potential for several drivers at once to determine who has the right of way.

“We all complain about this intersection but it’s time to work together to get something done," Cicely Tegler said.

She started a petition to change the layout of the intersection, which now has hundreds of signatures.

"Cars will go into the intersection as people are walking through. It's really dangerous," Tegler said.

The large number of neighbors looking for change got the attention of area city councilmember Brad Shafer.

He’s listening to the community’s concerns and watching the drivers move through the intersection during a morning rush hour.

He hopes it's a first step to finding a solution.

“This is a very wide intersection. We can put a roundabout in that doesn’t impede traffic but it slows down traffic and allows pedestrians to cross the crosswalk," Shafer said.

That project will require city council funding and approval, which could take a year or more.

In the short term, Councilman Shafer says they are re-painting and widening crosswalks, and considering adding lights to the stop signs to make them more visible.

The neighbors here say they will continue to push until they know their roads are safe.

“It’s very frustrating to live in a walkable community like this and feel like it’s not safe to be on the sidewalks," Tegler said.

