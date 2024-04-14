Watch Now
One dead, five others hurt after car crashes into Peoria home early Sunday morning

None of the residents of the home were injured
One person is dead and five others are hurt after a car crashed into a home in Peoria early Sunday morning.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 09:07:22-04

PEORIA, AZ — One person is dead and five others are hurt after a car crashed into a home in Peoria early Sunday morning.

Peoria police say they were called to the area of Vistancia Boulevard and Lone Mountain Parkway for a report of a car crashing into a house.

Police say six people were in the vehicle.

One of the people in the car died at the scene.

The other five were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

None of the residents of the home were hurt.

It's not clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

