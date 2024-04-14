One dead, five others hurt after car crashes into Peoria home early Sunday morning

PEORIA, AZ — One person is dead and five others are hurt after a car crashed into a home in Peoria early Sunday morning.
Peoria police say they were called to the area of Vistancia Boulevard and Lone Mountain Parkway for a report of a car crashing into a house.
Police say six people were in the vehicle.
One of the people in the car died at the scene.
The other five were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
None of the residents of the home were hurt.
It's not clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.