One dead, five others hurt after car crashes into Peoria home early Sunday morning

PEORIA, AZ — One person is dead and five others are hurt after a car crashed into a home in Peoria early Sunday morning.

Peoria police say they were called to the area of Vistancia Boulevard and Lone Mountain Parkway for a report of a car crashing into a house.

Police say six people were in the vehicle.

One of the people in the car died at the scene.

The other five were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

None of the residents of the home were hurt.

It's not clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.