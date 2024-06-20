Nearly 20% of deadly crashes in Arizona involve red-light running, data shows

PHOENIX — New numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show Arizona is one of the most dangerous states for deadly crashes involving red-light runners.

The numbers show State 48 has the fourth-highest percentage of deadly crashes that involve red-light runners.

Out of the nearly 7,800 deadly crashes in Arizona between 2018-2022, just over 1,400 involved a vehicle running a red light, or almost 19%.

Only Nevada, Colorado, and New York have a higher percentage of deadly crashes that involve running red lights.

Late last year, the Maricopa Association of Governments released data on the most dangerous intersections in the Valley.

Some of the worst intersections in the area, according to the data, include 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue, and 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Some Valley cities, including Phoenix and Tempe, have looked at extending yellow lights to reduce the number of red-light crashes.