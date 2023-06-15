Phoenix to extend yellow lights to decrease red-light runners

PHOENIX — Big changes are coming to Phoenix intersections that could decrease crashes and help save lives.

Kini Knudson, the director of street transportation at the city of Phoenix, says the change comes after a months-long study.

"We were looking at the extended yellow light times to see the impact extended yellow light times would have on driver behavior and red light running," he said.

This study focused on 12 intersections across the city, finding extending yellow light times reduced red-light running up to 60%.

These changes come after years of ABC15 reporting, bringing light to crashes caused by red-light runners.

"We really count on our partnership with other agencies but also our media partners like ABC15 to be able to get the word out," said Knudson.

Data shows red-light-running crashes continue to increase in Arizona to a record 62 in 2021.

ABC15 found studies saying longer yellow light durations could give people more time to stop and cut down on these devastating crashes.

A few years ago, the Institute of Transportation Engineers, known as ITE, issued new guidelines for safer yellow light timing.

Most of the big cities in the Valley have shorter lights. In fact, of the 10 largest cities in the Valley, only Peoria was following the ITE-gold standard.

After conducting their own study, Phoenix transportation officials agree that they should use the ITE standard.

"Before we made any changes, we had nearly 46,000 red-light running incidents at three intersections over that 12-week period. When we made the yellow light changes and looked at a similar 12-week period, that reduced that 46,000 down to about 18,000 red-light runners," said Knudson.

Phoenix plans to start making these changes as early as this summer, adding all yellow traffic light times will be changed within the next three years.

"We need to do things quickly to be able to save lives," Knudson told ABC15.