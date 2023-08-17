Tempe following Phoenix study to decide yellow light times

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe officials are looking at making changes to how long yellow traffic lights last in the city.

At a recent city council review session, council members looked at how yellow change intervals could affect safety on Tempe streets.

Currently, yellow lights are set for four seconds for lights in 30-, 35-, and 40-mile-per-hour speed zones. Yellows are 4.5 seconds for 45-mile-per-hour speed zones.

Previous ABC15 reporting shows Tempe's yellow light times are in line with other East Valley cities like Mesa and Gilbert.

Chandler has shorter light times in 30- and 35-mile-per-hour zones, at just 3.5 seconds.

Yellow light durations around the Valley can vary widely.

The city of Phoenix is currently studying how longer yellow light times would impact safety on the roads.

According to data obtained by the city of Tempe, the results from Phoenix testing so far show red-light running decreases 30-60% initially.

Red-light running does increase over time but after 12 weeks, overall numbers are still lower than before testing began.

Tempe officials say they are continuing to follow the study in Phoenix and the decisions of other neighboring cities to maintain consistency as they cross city borders.