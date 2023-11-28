Watch Now
See the 10 most dangerous intersections in the Phoenix area, according to new data

A crosswalk light indicates pedestrians can proceed, in the Blackstone District of Omaha, Neb. on Oct. 16, 2022.
PHOENIX — The Maricopa Association of Governments has released a new analysis of data showing the most dangerous intersections around the Valley.

The data, from Arizona Department of Transportation numbers from 2018-2022, showed the most dangerous intersections were largely in the West Valley, especially the Phoenix and Glendale areas.

The ten intersections with the highest crash risk, according to the data, are:

  1. 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
  2. 51st Avenue and Camelback Road
  3. 19th Avenue and Peoria Avenue
  4. 67th Avenue and Thomas Road
  5. 67th Avenue and Indian School Road
  6. 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road
  7. Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue
  8. 51st Avenue and Thomas Road
  9. 27th Avenue and Camelback Road
  10. 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

The areas are ranked based on the total number of reported crashes, the frequency, severity, and type of crash.
See more data and the rest of the intersections with the highest crash risk in the MAG attachment here.

