Mesa PD to step up jaywalking enforcement following pedestrian death

MESA, AZ — In May, multiple drivers in Mesa reported issues with jaywalkers on Country Club Drive just north of U.S. 60 in Mesa.

In mid-November, a 33-year-old man was hit and killed in the same area.

“He was not in the crosswalk, and he had crossed against the light," Detective Sabrina Amyx with the Mesa Police Department said. "It's terrible for everyone involved, investigating these crimes is terrible for the person who hit the pedestrian, and for the pedestrian and their families."

Even with crosswalks nearby at Hampton and Southern, many people take a shortcut to get across the street to various gas stations, hotels, and restaurants.

“What I notice is a lot of people jaywalk," Zare Patraca who works nearby said.

In May, the City of Mesa's Transportation Department put out a map survey, asking for drivers to pinpoint problem areas in the city.

Multiple people wrote comments at Country Club Drive, saying "constant jaywalking", and "So many people running out into traffic."

Mesa police officials say seven people have been hit by cars in the city this year, and five have died.

“If you’re considering jaywalking, taking that shortcut, you really put your life at risk," Detective Amyx said.

Because of the previous concerns, and the recent death, Detective Amyx says they’re stepping up enforcement.

“We as a department have put it out to the patrol officers, to have it be part of their daily missions. Look out for pedestrians, stop them, give them a citation if necessary," Detective Amyx said.

According to Mesa PD, the number of pedestrian collisions has decreased over the last few years. In 2023, 16 people were hit and nine people died. In 2022, 26 people were hit and 14 died.