Man dies after hit-and-run crash near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road

Posted at 10:48 AM, May 15, 2021
PHOENIX — A man has died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police said at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of 71st Avenue and Catalina Drive.

Officers learned the driver of a Ford Explorer was heading northbound on 71st Avenue at a high rate of speed when it crashed with a Cadillac sedan heading west on Catalina Drive.

Authorities said the occupants of the Ford Explorer left the scene before police arrived.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified as 33-year-old Xavier Cantu, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The female passenger of the Cadillac was uninjured, according to police.

It's unclear if impairment by either driver was a factor in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

