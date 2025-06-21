Maricopa residents make final push for SR347 widening project ahead of ADOT decision

PAYSON, AZ — A group of Maricopa residents made one last effort to convince state transportation officials to include the widening of State Route 347 in Arizona's five-year transportation plan.

The Arizona Department of Transportation adopted its five-year plan on Friday, determining which road projects across the state will receive funding through 2029.

Despite Maricopa implementing a special sales tax to help fund the project, the SR347 widening was still at risk of being left off ADOT's priority list.

Twenty Maricopa residents traveled to Payson to make their case directly to ADOT officials during Friday's meeting.

The group created a website, 347facts.com, which they say has generated more than 120,000 emails to state leaders highlighting safety concerns along the highway.

The final decision on whether the SR347 widening project will be included in the five-year plan will be announced at ADOT's meeting in Payson on Friday, June 20.

Residents can find more information about the tentative five-year program on ADOT's website.

