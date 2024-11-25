Locals eager for solutions as SR 347 widening project remains in limbo

MARICOPA, AZ — Crosses and flowers sit on the corner of Riggs Road and State Route 347, marking the place where multiple people have lost their lives.

"We've seen paramedics working on people on the 347," said Nan Mathiowetz, who lives in Maricopa.

There is a plan to put Riggs Road on a bridge separating the traffic, but construction isn't expected to start until 2027. The plan to widen SR 347 is completely on hold after funding was clawed back by a state supreme court decision.

At the Headquarters Restaurant, a staple in Maricopa since 1953, the road is a constant conversation.

"Commuting in and out of Maricopa is almost literally a nightmare," David Woodson said.

"It's terrifying. I have witnessed four or five accidents myself," Pat Kardos said.

Following the court decision in 2022, the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority is now suspending its meetings. Board chair Craig McFarland said they have to come up with a new plan with new funding in order to move forward with planned improvement projects.

Without the funding, the problem continues.

"You can't have 70,000 people traveling up a two-lane road," McFarland said, as most of the people in Maricopa commute to the Valley for work.

Locals believe that the number of potential commuters will only continue to grow.

"Hundreds and hundreds of apartments they're building, where are those people going to drive?" Nan Mathiowetz said.

"You're adding traffic to 347 and it's already impassable," Kardos said.

When push comes to shove, McFarland says he believes solutions eventually have to come.

"I think you'll see it. It may take us 50 years to get it done. I may not see it in my lifetime," he said. "But I'd at least like to lay the groundwork so my grandkids can drive on it."

You can see a list of all the SR 347 improvement projects and their statuses here.