Can you drive a golf cart in the East Valley without a license?

GILBERT, AZ — Golf carts may be low-speed vehicles, but they are raising high-impact safety concerns in the East Valley.

A viewer recently contacted ABC15 after witnessing close calls involving teens and kids driving golf carts in Gilbert and Chandler.

“I have seen more young people riding golf carts in Gilbert and Chandler. Some as young as 7 yrs old. What are the rules on this,” the viewer wrote. “I have seen many almost tragic accidents with cars.”

John Schafer, sales manager at East Valley Golf Carts, says he’s seen firsthand the risks of young drivers using golf carts irresponsibly.

“We’ve had a lot of carts come in with damage because they were being improperly used,” Schafer said as he gave examples of drivers tipping carts, driving too fast, or riding on uneven terrains."

Some parents see golf carts as a safer option for young teens.

"We have a lot of parents that come in with kids who are 14 or 15 and want to teach them road rules and give them something to drive until they’re licensed," he said.

But according to police in Gilbert and Chandler, the majority of the time operating a golf cart without a driver's license is against the law.

Gilbert Police pointed to Arizona state law, which requires golf cart drivers on public roads to be licensed and the vehicles to have registration, insurance, and safety equipment. Chandler Police echoed this and shared their ordinances stating that all traffic laws apply when operating a golf cart on public roadways.

Exceptions exist for driving on private property, private roads, age-restricted communities like Sun City, and golf courses—but never on sidewalks.

If you have a road safety question, email the ABC15 team at roads@abc15.com.