ADOT seeks public input on improvements to busy, crash-prone stretch of I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking the public to weigh in on potential improvements to one of the busiest and most crash-prone stretches of freeway in the state.

ADOT, along with the city of Phoenix and regional transportation partners, is studying a three-mile section of I-10 between the Deck Park Tunnel and the Mini Stack, where the freeway converges with State Route 51 and Loop 202.

During peak morning and evening rush hours, road studies show 35,000 cars travel through that stretch. A Maricopa Association of Governments study found an average of five crashes occur in that section every day.

Ideas being considered include adding an extra HOV lane or collector-distributor roads similar to those now in place at the Broadway Curve.

A public survey is now live, asking drivers to weigh in on potential improvements before alternatives are finalized. ADOT says it also takes drivers themselves to make the roads safer.

Doug Pacey of ADOT said, "The highways are designed to rigorous safety standards. A lot of it comes down to drivers like you and me making good decisions behind the wheel, not driving fast, not driving distracted. But there are things we can do, and we want to consider all of them."

The survey closes at the end of the month. Once it closes, ADOT plans to present results at a public meeting about the future of the corridor this fall.

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