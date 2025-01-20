Valley locals react to Israel-Hamas ceasefire and release of hostages

Families are still celebrating after three Israeli hostages were released in the first few hours of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Sunday.

The emotional moments were captured on camera as the three Israeli women held in captivity by Hamas reunited with their families for the first time in 15 months.

At Congregation Beth Tefillah in Scottsdale, their pictures have been hanging for almost just as long.

“Just seeing their faces and seeing them reunited with their families, of course, invites emotions of tremendous joy,” said Rabbi Pinchas Allouche of Congregation Beth Tefillah in Scottsdale.

Allouche has dedicated a wall in his synagogue to many of the more than 250 Israeli hostages taken during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack. At least 34 are dead. The terrorist group still holds about 90 people, according to the Israeli government.

In exchange for hostages, Israel is agreeing to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, something that worries Allouche.

“Because for these three hostages, tens of terrorists with blood on their hands have been released, and who is to tell if they will not return to their ways of terror,” said Allouche.

The Arizona Palestine Solidary Alliance is glad for the ceasefire but hopes there can be a lasting peace.

90 Palestinian prisoners were released on Sunday. The stop in fighting also means many displaced Palestinians can go back home.

“I hope that we will come to a time when there is peace, justice and equality for everybody in that part of the world,” said Mohyeddin Abdulaziz, the founder of Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance.

Humanitarian aid is also pouring into the Gaza region, much more than when fighting was still going on. It is a welcome end to the violence that may still by hanging by a thread.

“We need to deal with the conditions that led to October 7. Ignoring that, OK, only leads to more violence,” said Abdulaziz.