Judge rules Lari Vallow Daybell competent, trial to be rescheduled

A judge ruled on November 9 that Lori Vallow Daybell is competent and fit for trial after her case was suspended in October.

Court paperwork says the trial, originally scheduled to start in January, will be rescheduled.

Details of the competency ruling will not be released, as "the sealing is necessary in order to preserve the Parties' rights to a fair trial," according to court documents.

It is currently unknown when Vallow Daybell's case will begin.

In June 2021, an Idaho judge committed Vallow Daybell to undergo treatment to restore her mental competency. In April, Vallow Daybell had her competency restored after she had previously been found unfit to stand trial.

Vallow Daybell is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of her two children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.