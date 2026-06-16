Iran opens World Cup in Los Angeles one day after ceasefire announcement ends conflict

LOS ANGELES, CA — Iran's national soccer team played its opening World Cup match in Los Angeles, just one day after a ceasefire announcement eased tensions following more than 100 days of conflict.

For many in the Iranian American community, Monday's match carries deep significance — and for Dr. Shirvin Zeinalzadeh, a professor at Arizona State University's School of Politics and Global Studies, the moment is historic.

"This is the first time in history that a host nation has welcomed a team onto its territory that technically they're at war with," Zeinalzadeh said.

As a peace deal is still being finalized, Zeinalzadeh said the conflict has already shaped the tournament.

"The Iranian team are not allowed to stay overnight on American soil. They actually have to fly back to Tijuana in Mexico after initially changing their training grounds, their camp, which was based in Tucson, Arizona," Zeinalzadeh said.

He also expects politics to remain part of the story.

"There are various forms of protests that are going to be taking place, including boycotting the game, trying to bring in various signs and banners against the Islamic Republic," Zeinalzadeh said.

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The match is playing out in Southern California, home to one of the largest concentrations of the United States' Iranian diaspora. The Los Angeles neighborhood known as "Tehrangeles" is home to one of the largest Iranian communities outside Iran, and right now it is filled with fans with all eyes on the game.

Pedram Pejouyan, who traveled from Orange County, California, said the proximity of the World Cup makes it all the more special.

"How often does it happen in your backyard?" Pejouyan said.

Jerseys are already sold out in the area. Peyman, a fan who traveled from Washington, D.C., said his support for the Iranian team brought him to Los Angeles.

"I've always supported the Iranian soccer team, and here for that," Peyman said.

Shahida Pejouyan, also from Orange County, expressed hope that the occasion would be a peaceful one.

"We're just hoping for peace all around, and then a peaceful celebration at the game," Shahida Pejouyan said.

Sarah Sherman of Los Angeles, who was born in Iran and lived in Israel, said she remains hopeful for peace in the Middle East.

"I don't know if it will ever happen. I hope it will, but I want peace," Sherman said.

A visitor from Dubai, Mohammed Kaswani, who was also impacted by the conflict, echoed that sentiment.

"Let's hope sport, you know, brings us peace at the end of the day. Maybe we can, you can put some fighting aside," Kaswani said.

University of Arizona College of Humanities Dean and soccer expert Dr. A-P Durand said unity is the unique power of the world's game.

"The common language of the world is soccer," Durand said. "It has this power of getting people together."

When the whistle blows in Los Angeles, the world's attention will not just be on the match, but on the implications surrounding it.

"If we can use sports as a form of soft diplomacy to bring people together, then this is the ideal occasion to do so on a global scale," Zeinalzadeh said.

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