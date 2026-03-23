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Ground stop at LaGuardia Airport due to an emergency involving a plane and a vehicle, officials say

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. local time
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NEW YORK, NY — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop at LaGuardia Airport in New York due to an “aircraft emergency.”

The New York City Fire Department said it responded to a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle on the airport’s runway at around 11:38 p.m.

The NTSB told CNN it received notification of the incident but couldn’t provide more information.

Videos circulating on social media show emergency vehicles surrounding an aircraft with its cockpit appearing damaged.

Earlier, LaGuardia warned of flight disruptions due to weather conditions, with light rain and fog hitting the area.

CNN has reached out to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the FAA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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