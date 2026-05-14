Pioneer Elementary closes its doors after four decades, but its students delivered one last forecast

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert elementary school is writing its final chapter.

Pioneer Elementary has served the community for 41 years. On May 21, 2026, its doors close for good.

One of Pioneer's teachers reached out to ABC15. She wanted her students to have one more memory before the school closed.

So we brought Kidcasters to them.

Ten students. One forecast. One final farewell.

KNXV

"We're very disappointed that it's come to that," said Principal Ames Singley. "We also understand, and we appreciate the support of the district to support all the students and families through this difficult transition."

Principal Singley came to Pioneer three years ago from a naval base in Japan. He didn't know he'd be the last one to turn off the lights.

"We hope that everything that happened for people during this chapter will set them up for success in their futures and as they write the next chapter of their lives," Singley said.

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Teacher Maria Williams got her start at Pioneer in 2005. She left. She taught at other campuses for more than a decade. This year, she came back.

"I expected to be here a little longer, but, you know, things happen," Williams said. "I'm just happy that I was able to return to work with my colleagues, and just ended where it started."

We asked every student the same question. What did you love most about coming here?

"I had a rough school past, so Pioneer made me feel safe here," said student Charlee Gruber.

Make you feel safe — that's what a school is supposed to do. For 41 years, this one did.

Other students echoed him.

"Learning and making friends."

"Seeing my friends and teachers."

"Having understanding teachers."

Principal Singley is trying to help his students think about what's next.

"This has been a chapter of our lives, and we just kind of have to look at our lives as not being just one chapter, but it's a book made up of many chapters," he said.

On May 21, Pioneer Elementary closes the book on its 41-chapter history. The students will scatter. Some will go to middle school, some to other elementary schools in the district, but all of them carry a little piece of this place with them.