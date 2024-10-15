George Floyd family weighs in on policing in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Situations involving Phoenix police are getting the attention of George Floyd’s family. Floyd, who was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota back in 2020, would have turned 51 years old on Monday.

His family now runs the nonprofit Floyd Family Center for Social Equity in his memory. As part of his push for social equity, Floyd’s uncle is urging the Phoenix police department to take the findings of the recent DOJ investigation into officers’ interactions with the community seriously.

Roger Floyd is now also speaking out about Tyron McAlpin. The black man who is deaf and has cerebral palsy was repeatedly punched and tasered by a pair of Phoenix police officers during an arrest.

“Just like in the case of my nephew George, if you will, the world saw what happened to him,” Floyd said. “That reminded me of his situation when that deaf gentleman was attacked by the police officers. I mean, there was absolutely no means of de-escalation at all.”

Phoenix Police have told ABC15 the arrest is under internal investigation. McAlpin now faces felony aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges.

Going into the election, Floyd says he is not endorsing any candidates, but he wants newly elected officials to put police-community relations back at the forefront, a conversation he feels has become less prevalent as more time has passed since his nephew’s death.

“Initially it made a tremendous difference, especially when the trial was going on,” Floyd said. “But as time goes on, there are other distractions that come about, and they seem to go back into their old mode of operation, and that's unfortunately and we see that happen every single day.”

He also hopes lawmakers will re-introduce the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act. The bill, which previously stalled in Congress, addresses police brutality and pushes for accountability.