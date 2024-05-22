Watch Now
FCC will consider rules for AI-generated political ads on TV and radio, but can't touch streaming

The new rules would not cover digital or streaming platforms
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Feb. 14, 2022. The nation’s top telecommunications regulator is introducing a proposal to require political advertisers to disclose when they use content generated by artificial intelligence in broadcast TV and radio ads. The proposal announced Wednesday by Rosenworcel would add a layer of transparency that many lawmakers and AI experts have requested, as rapidly advancing AI technology threatens to mislead voters. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 11:37 AM, May 22, 2024
The nation’s top telecommunications regulator is introducing a proposal to require political advertisers to disclose when they use content generated by artificial intelligence in broadcast TV and radio ads.

The proposal announced Wednesday by Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel would add a layer of transparency that many lawmakers and AI experts have requested, as rapidly advancing AI technology threatens to mislead voters.

The commission hopes to have the rules in place before the November election. Yet the nation’s top telecommunications regulator would have authority only over TV, radio and some cable providers.

The new rules would not cover the tremendous growth in advertising on digital or streaming platforms.

