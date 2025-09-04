Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wednesday monsoon storms brought heavy rains, high winds, dust to the Valley

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for areas of the southeast Valley
ABC15 crews tracking Wednesday night storms that moved across the East Valley. A flash flood warning is expected in areas including Tempe and Guadalupe.
Blowing dust and thunderstorm warnings issued across Maricopa County Wednesday night
Monsoon storm moves through Mesa Wednesday night
Lightning 8-13-25
Powerful monsoon storms are moving across Arizona, bringing rain, high winds, dust, and lightning to the Valley.

More storms are moving through Arizona Thursday. Follow live updates on the latest with Thursday evening's storms here.

Rain chances will increase throughout the week, with the highest rain chances coming later in the week.

Want to see how much rain fell in your neighborhood? Check out the latest rainfall totals here.

Due to forecasted storms on Thursday, the City of Phoenix will have sand available for residents to use in sandbags. The following locations will be available starting at 8 a.m.

  • District 1 – Paseo Highlands Park – 3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Road
  • District 2 – Paradise Valley Park – 17642 N. 40th Street
  • District 3 – Moon Valley Park – 502 W. Coral Gables Drive
  • District 4 – Encanto Park Sports Complex – 2121 N. 15th Avenue
  • District 5 – El Oso Park – 3451 N. 75th Avenue
  • District 6 – Pecos Park – 17010 S. 48th Street
  • District 7 – Cesar Chavez Park – 7858 S. 35th Avenue
  • District 8 – Esteban Park – 3345 E. Roeser Road

The National Weather Service issued a weather statement for Glendale, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley until 10:15 p.m.

Lighting, wind and rain also hit areas in Gilbert, including Higley and Germann roads.

Lightning at Higley and Germann roads in Gilbert

ABC15 chief photographer Danny Bavaro took this drone video of the storms moving into Phoenix Wednesday night.

This video was taken near Dobson and Baseline roads in Mesa.

Monsoon storm moves through Mesa Wednesday night

