Wednesday monsoon storms brought heavy rains, high winds, dust to the Valley

Powerful monsoon storms are moving across Arizona, bringing rain, high winds, dust, and lightning to the Valley.

More storms are moving through Arizona Thursday. Follow live updates on the latest with Thursday evening's storms here.

Rain chances will increase throughout the week, with the highest rain chances coming later in the week.

Want to see how much rain fell in your neighborhood? Check out the latest rainfall totals here.

10:00 p.m.

KIWA Radar Update 9:50 PM: Scattered thunderstorms on the southern and eastern portions of the Phoenix Metro. Main concern going forward this evening will be localized flooding from heavy downpours associated with this activity. #azwx pic.twitter.com/wwXLTPUIuR — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

9:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Tempe AZ and Guadalupe AZ until 10:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/2o2q8VgWG2 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

9:40 p.m.

Due to forecasted storms on Thursday, the City of Phoenix will have sand available for residents to use in sandbags. The following locations will be available starting at 8 a.m.



District 1 – Paseo Highlands Park – 3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Road

District 2 – Paradise Valley Park – 17642 N. 40th Street

District 3 – Moon Valley Park – 502 W. Coral Gables Drive

District 4 – Encanto Park Sports Complex – 2121 N. 15th Avenue

District 5 – El Oso Park – 3451 N. 75th Avenue

District 6 – Pecos Park – 17010 S. 48th Street

District 7 – Cesar Chavez Park – 7858 S. 35th Avenue

District 8 – Esteban Park – 3345 E. Roeser Road

9:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a weather statement for Glendale, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley until 10:15 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Glendale AZ, Scottsdale AZ and Paradise Valley AZ until 10:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/GsPaltisqb — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

9:25 p.m.

Lighting, wind and rain also hit areas in Gilbert, including Higley and Germann roads.

Lightning at Higley and Germann roads in Gilbert

9:20 p.m.

ABC15 chief photographer Danny Bavaro took this drone video of the storms moving into Phoenix Wednesday night.

9:10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Komatke AZ, Gila Crossing AZ and Santa Cruz AZ until 10:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/DdEC4OV7hN — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

9:10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Mesa AZ, Chandler AZ and Gilbert AZ until 9:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/jYo7l1Favb — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

9:00 p.m.

Aviso de Tormenta Severa incluye Pinal County, AZ hasta las 9:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/AizR2rAJBm — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

9:00 p.m.

This video was taken near Dobson and Baseline roads in Mesa.

Monsoon storm moves through Mesa Wednesday night

8:55 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Tempe AZ and Guadalupe AZ until 10:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/21uva92soD — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

8:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Mesa AZ, Chandler AZ and Gilbert AZ until 9:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/d2GrCSnMGE — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

8:25 p.m.

Dense blowing dust has been kicked up from an outflow boundary that was produced by the severe storm just east of Maricopa. This wall of dust is moving N, along I-10, into central Phoenix. Please be careful if you encounter this dust. Slow down. Pull Aside, Stay Alive. #azwx pic.twitter.com/37aAlG1Rg3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

8:20 p.m.

Severe storms and blowing dust hitting the southeast Valley #azwx pic.twitter.com/naF2DAh5Mv — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) September 4, 2025

8:15 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 9:00 PM MST for I-10, I-17, US-60 near Phoenix--Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/m1YQn4YgRZ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

8:10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chandler AZ, Maricopa AZ and Queen Creek AZ until 9:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/IQ88U0Lb7A — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

7:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Maricopa AZ, Sacaton AZ and Casa Blanca AZ until 8:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/QF0SulYZRO — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025

7:30 p.m.