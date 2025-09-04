LIVE UPDATES: Storms spreading across Arizona, Valley storm chances

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving across Arizona, bringing rain, high winds, dust, and lightning.
The Valley has chances for storms Thursday evening and Friday.
LIVE UPDATES:
3:40 p.m.
Blowing dust has been spotted near SR 347.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 4, 2025
You should NEVER drive into a dust storm, but if you get caught in a dust storm while on the road, remember to Pull Aside, Stay Alive! More info: https://t.co/mBw0gE7GoP https://t.co/gREcMxI25r pic.twitter.com/zwtLwy3lDJ
3:38 p.m.
The dust advisory has been extended until 4:15 p.m. from Maricopa along Highway 347.
The dust advisory has been extended until 4:15 PM MST as dust can be seen moving NW from Maricopa along highway 347. #azwx pic.twitter.com/NbA3PHsZA1— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025
3:10 p.m.
A dust advisory has been issued SE of the Phoenix Metro, to include Maricopa, Casa Grande, and Coolidge until 3:45 PM MST. #azwx pic.twitter.com/OzZOHuyvex— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 4, 2025
9 a.m.
🌧️ Humid start in PHX w/ plenty of moisture in place from overnight storms, according to AM sounding.— Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) September 4, 2025
Storm chances return this afternoon & evening
Caveat: a worked-over airmass may limit instability and keep activity more scattered in the Valley unless outflow/terrain helps 👀 pic.twitter.com/ctx7soDJF0
7:45 p.m.
⚠️ FLOOD WATCH today with storms likely across the Valley.— Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) September 4, 2025
Temps stay below 100 through Saturday 🌩️☀️ pic.twitter.com/D593uXKQvz