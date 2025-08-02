Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
‘We need help:’ Arts and craft industry bracing for higher costs from tariffs

Like many small business owners across the country, Christina Widemark is feeling the pressure of rising costs because of tariffs.
“This one is now $62 for the stamp and die set, and again it would’ve been in that $40 range. So, things are going up,” Widemark, who owns a paper crafting store called Scraps of Love, told ABC15.

And she’s not alone.

Spellbinders Paper Arts, a leading paper crafting brand that designs and manufactures products worldwide, is also feeling the pressure of tariffs.

