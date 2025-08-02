‘We need help:’ Arts and craft industry bracing for higher costs from tariffs

PHOENIX — Like many small business owners across the country, Christina Widemark is feeling the pressure of rising costs because of tariffs.

“This one is now $62 for the stamp and die set, and again it would’ve been in that $40 range. So, things are going up,” Widemark, who owns a paper crafting store called Scraps of Love, told ABC15.

And she’s not alone.

Spellbinders Paper Arts, a leading paper crafting brand that designs and manufactures products worldwide, is also feeling the pressure of tariffs.

