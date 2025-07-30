Water valve theft leaves Phoenix mobile home community without water in extreme heat

PHOENIX — A mobile home property manager in north Phoenix discovered their above-ground water valve was stolen in broad daylight Tuesday, leaving approximately 200 residents without water for hours during 110º heat.

Avalos was checking out newly tagged graffiti around the property when she discovered the more serious problem - the theft of the water valve from the north end of the property.

"Still a lot of people affected," Avalos said.

The theft left residents like Evelyn, a mother of two young children, struggling with basic necessities. She showed me her dry faucet under a sink full of dishes.

"I got to wash and clean my house, and I can't be here at the house without water for hours," Evelyn said.

Simon, who works two jobs to support his wife and nine children, expressed similar frustration.

"My little one is barely six months, and now there's not water in the house. It's been all day," Simon said.

Phoenix Police Department officials confirmed they were called to the community around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Detectives are investigating the theft, though they didn't provide additional details due to the early stage of the investigation.

This type of crime has been increasing in Phoenix.

Police reported 88 backflow water valve thefts in 2023, with that number jumping to 200 in 2024. However, authorities say there hasn't been a spike in these thefts so far this year.

Eddie, the contractor working to restore water service, expected to have it running again by the end of the day.

"The parts and plumbing to get it repaired as soon as possible," Eddie said.

Both Eddie and the police noted that thieves commonly steal these backflow valves for scrap metal, often receiving only a small fraction of the replacement cost.

"They'll take pennies on the dollars, but it'll be thousands to get it replaced," Eddie said.

Plumbers who repair these valves recommend installing a protective cage as a good preventative measure. They also suggest security cameras and strategic landscaping to help deter thieves.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.